Deadpool Is Replacing Ryan Reynolds With The Perfect Actor For A New Video Game
Ryan Reynolds has always been an affable, irreverent, and very funny actor who, for many years, struggled to find the right blockbuster project to propel him to superstardom. In 2004, he played the wisecracking vampire hunter Hannibal King in "Blade: Trinity," but most everyone hated that movie, including star Wesley Snipes. Then, in 2009, he seemed to have found the right part, playing the skilled, super-powered assassin Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." And though Reynolds brought his signature sass to the part, the film was roundly rejected by fans and critics alike, citing its immature script and alterations to comic book lore. (Wilson was turned into a mouth-less super-monster with eye lasers.)
Two years later, it seemed like Reynolds had finally found his niche for real by playing Hal Jordan in Martin Campbell's expensive superhero movie "Green Lantern," but that film was also a failure due to, in Campbell's opinion, bad writing that could've used Reynolds' input. It wasn't until 2016's "Deadpool" that Reynolds would at long last find his signature blockbuster role. Reynolds and the makers of "Deadpool" turned the mutant assassin into a self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking comedy character who was free to mock Reynolds' career up to that point. Deadpool even made references to the criticism that superhero movies are confusing and that "Green Lantern" stunk.
The success of "Deadpool" led to additional "Deadpool" movies, including the 2024 ultra-blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film that made 11 gazillion dollars (actually about $1.34 billion). The character is now firmly Reynolds', which begs the question: Can anyone replace Reynolds as Deadpool? A daring thought indeed.
As it so happens, there are some pretty excellent actors who could capably handle Deadpool's signature smarminess, foulmouthed humor, and bisexual chaos. In fact, in the upcoming video game "Deadpool VR," due out later this year, Neil Patrick Harris will be taking over the role. Naturally, Reynolds has sarcastically mocked Harris' casting in an amusing short film he posted on his YouTube channel (see below).
If Neil Patrick Harris is Deadpool, then Reynolds is Doogie Howser
Harris, of course, skyrocketed to fame as a teenager playing the title role in Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley's hit TV series "Doogie Howser, M.D.," which debuted in 1989 and centered on a prodigy who, at age 14, had already secured a job as a professional doctor. (As the opening sequence noted, he could prescribe drugs even but he couldn't buy beer.) Every episode of the series ended with Howser sitting at his computer, writing his journal, reflecting on the events of the day.
Reynolds, to mock Harris, recreated the "Doogie Howser" journal-writing scenes as part of a new "Deadpool VR" promo. The video features Reynolds, in a lab coat and glasses, typing out a journal entry, on a '80s-era computer, about how Harris is a huge butthole for taking over Reynolds' signature role. This is then interrupted by Robyn Lively, who played the recurring character Michele Farber on two seasons of "Doogie Howser." Lively scolds Reynolds for being petty about the recasting of Deadpool. It's all very amusing. (Lively is, one might not know, Reynolds' sister-in-law.)
Reynolds' bitterness is, obviously, fake. He has said that he's in no hurry to return as Deadpool and may be relieved that he didn't have to voice the character in "Deadpool VR." It's also worth noting that Harris is an excellent choice to play Deadpool. As proven by his hedonistic performances in the "Harold & Kumar" movies, Harris is perfectly adept at playing violent, pleasure-seeking a-holes. He will have no issues cussing up a storm and dropping in explicit sexual references the way Reynolds might have. Sure, Reynolds' performance has now redefined Deadpool for a new generation, but it will be interesting to see Harris' spin on things.
"Deadpool VR" will be released on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S VR headsets within the next few months, although its official release date hasn't yet been announced. If you've ever wanted to be inside Deadpool, now's your chance.