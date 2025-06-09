Deadpool Is Replacing Ryan Reynolds With The Perfect Actor For A New Video Game

Ryan Reynolds has always been an affable, irreverent, and very funny actor who, for many years, struggled to find the right blockbuster project to propel him to superstardom. In 2004, he played the wisecracking vampire hunter Hannibal King in "Blade: Trinity," but most everyone hated that movie, including star Wesley Snipes. Then, in 2009, he seemed to have found the right part, playing the skilled, super-powered assassin Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." And though Reynolds brought his signature sass to the part, the film was roundly rejected by fans and critics alike, citing its immature script and alterations to comic book lore. (Wilson was turned into a mouth-less super-monster with eye lasers.)

Two years later, it seemed like Reynolds had finally found his niche for real by playing Hal Jordan in Martin Campbell's expensive superhero movie "Green Lantern," but that film was also a failure due to, in Campbell's opinion, bad writing that could've used Reynolds' input. It wasn't until 2016's "Deadpool" that Reynolds would at long last find his signature blockbuster role. Reynolds and the makers of "Deadpool" turned the mutant assassin into a self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking comedy character who was free to mock Reynolds' career up to that point. Deadpool even made references to the criticism that superhero movies are confusing and that "Green Lantern" stunk.

The success of "Deadpool" led to additional "Deadpool" movies, including the 2024 ultra-blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film that made 11 gazillion dollars (actually about $1.34 billion). The character is now firmly Reynolds', which begs the question: Can anyone replace Reynolds as Deadpool? A daring thought indeed.

As it so happens, there are some pretty excellent actors who could capably handle Deadpool's signature smarminess, foulmouthed humor, and bisexual chaos. In fact, in the upcoming video game "Deadpool VR," due out later this year, Neil Patrick Harris will be taking over the role. Naturally, Reynolds has sarcastically mocked Harris' casting in an amusing short film he posted on his YouTube channel (see below).