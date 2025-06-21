Why Reacher Doesn't Settle Down With A Love Interest, According To Alan Ritchson

"Reacher" is a rather simple (yet effective) TV show — a former military police major with hands the size of dinner plates who wanders around the U.S. beating up people who abuse their power. In three seasons, protagonist Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) never changes, not in terms of personality, growth, or even the size of his wardrobe. He is a hobo with Thanksgiving turkey-sized fists, and a knack for collecting memorable side characters everywhere he goes that help him shoot down corruption rings.

Adapting Lee Child's book series of the same name, "Reacher" is TV's best action show that is more than just a dad TV show or a power fantasy. I mean, it is those things, too, but it is also a tightly constructed thriller with great action, some atypical but effective comedy (what if large man with tiny phone?), and even some very welcome romance.

That last part is interesting because, unlike most TV shows with an ensemble cast of characters that return over and over, "Reacher" changes its entire cast (sans Reacher) every season. The only exception is Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, who shows up every season and has her own spin-off in the works right now. The lack of a constant cast of side characters means that there isn't a will-they-won't-they relationship between Reacher and one of his female allies, but rather a James Bond-like Reacher girl every season.

The reason is simple. As Alan Ritchson told Total Film magazine for the release of season 3, "There are some books where you really get the sense that he's fallen in love with somebody. And so I think there may be a time to kind of explore that side of things," Ritchson said. "But for now, I think we're going to continue to honor the fact that Reacher really is a lone wolf."