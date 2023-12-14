Why Do So Many Women Love Reacher? The Season 2 Cast Sounds Off [Exclusive]

"I think maybe that there's a bigger conversation to be had about maybe we don't necessarily stereotype content into male and female," Sten said. "Maybe we can think that women can enjoy the same really violent, splashy action just like men can. And maybe men can also enjoy romantic comedy." Ritchson, who plays the titular wandering hero, noted that there definitely are a lot of women who watch the show. "On season 1, I found out from [producer] Don Granger that half the viewership for the films, half the readers for the book, a little more than half, were women," Ritchson said. While he confessed he was surprised to find women so engaged in an action series, he also says the show is "well-rounded" and has "something for everybody."

"There's the mystery," he pointed out. "There's the detective [story] where everybody kind of wants to stay one step ahead of Reacher if possible as they try to suss out what's going on in the story." As a woman who recently watched "Reacher," I'll admit that I didn't expect to like it at first, but the show's sly humor, geeky underbelly, and confusing sense of morality all hooked me. According to Ritchson, though, some women tell him they do come to the show for the action. "I've had older women too, like grandmas, come up to me and they're like, 'I love you as Reacher,'" he recalled. "I'll ask them what their favorite part of the show is. A lot of them, they're like, 'I love the fights.'"