John Wayne Named His Son After His Most Iconic Western Character

When John Wayne died on June 11, 1979 at the age of 72, he was survived by his third wife, Pilar Pallete, and seven children. He sired four of his offspring with his first wife Josephine Sáenz and the rest with Pallete, and, according to everything I've read, he loved his kids equally. Wayne wasn't the warmest of men, but after his death his children remained active in tending to his legacy, which included founding the John Wayne Cancer foundation at the longtime smoker's behest.

The closest Wayne ever came to doing one of his children harm was naming his sixth child John. Could you imagine growing up with the name John Wayne Jr.? Every kid on the playground would be looking to whup you so they could go home and tell their fathers that they kicked the crap out of John Wayne. This would almost certainly extend to your adult life. Show your ID walking into a bar, and the next thing you know you're being cold-cocked by the bouncer. Everyone in your life, from your doctor to your dentist to your butcher, would be champing at the bit to get a piece of you. You couldn't leave the house without wearing a football helmet.

How did poor John Wayne Jr. escape a lifetime of having to fight everyone he met? By using his middle name, which was inspired by one of The Duke's most famous characters. No, he was not known as Ringo Wayne, nor did he go by Rooster Wayne. While the character in question wasn't necessarily a good man, he was one moviegoers will never forget.