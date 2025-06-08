Robert Pattinson's 2025 Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Is Finding An Audience On HBO Max

After winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, for his masterful dark comedy "Parasite," Bong Joon Ho suddenly went from cult favorite to bona-fide A-list filmmaker. For cinephiles who'd been fans of the South Korean director since he broke through with "Barking Dogs Never Bite" and the spellbinding serial killer thriller "Memories of Murder," there was both excitement and concern over how he'd adapt to the commercial demands of an industry that likes for its movies to choose a tone and stick with it until the end credits. While the filmmaker could probably knock out some missionary-position studio release, it'd be a waste of his singular gift for deftly segueing from laughs to tears to armrest-gripping thrills — sometimes in the same scene!

Fortunately, Warner Bros. let Director Bong be Director Bong with his science-fiction epic "Mickey 17." Unfortunately, production chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had no confidence in the movie from a marketing perspective, which led to the film getting kicked around the release schedule — though, to be fair, some of this uncertainty was due to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike — before hitting theaters on March 7, 2025. The trailers and ads chose a lane for the film, selling it as a zany interplanetary satire. There's obviously much more to the film than this, but WB remained tepidly focused on one tone. Moviegoers could no doubt sense this uncertainty and generally took a wait-for-streaming approach to Director Bong's bold, beautifully crafted film.

This wait ended when the movie began streaming on HBO Max on May 23, 2025. Now, just three months after "Mickey 17" flopped with a $132 million global box office gross against a $118 million budget, it's finally finding its audience.