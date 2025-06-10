A Ferocious Game Of Thrones Scene Was One Of The Few To Be Shot In America

"Game of Thrones" is a fantasy TV show based on George R.R. Martin's books, so technically, it shouldn't matter where on the real-life Earth the series went to find its many wondrous vistas and majestic landscapes. Still, it's always fun to know the ins and outs of making such an impactful show ... including, yes, its filming locations.

You might already know some of the major locations where "Game of Thrones" was filmed. Many of the scenes that take place in the Westerosi capital city of King's Landing were filmed in Dubrovnik, a city in Croatia — a country that served as a setting for other major locations as well. Meanwhile, the real-world equivalents of both Dorne and Dragonstone can be found in Spain, spots in Northern Ireland doubled as Winterfell and the Iron Islands, and the icy scenes of Castle Black and the lands beyond the Wall were quite understandably filmed in the national parks of Iceland.

For the U.S. audiences who might lament the lack of North America-based action on "Game of Thrones," the show actually does feature a little bit of that as well. Notably, the confrontation between Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and a ferocious bear in "Game of Thrones" season 3, episode 7 — titled "The Bear and the Maiden Fair" — was partially filmed in the U.S.