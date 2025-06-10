Criminal Minds Went Global With A K-Drama Adaptation You Likely Never Knew Existed

Crime procedurals are a genre of show that translates across borders and cultures, with South Korean television, or K-dramas, particularly prolific in producing crime thrillers. One particularly interesting crime show to come out of Korea within the past several years is a remake of the long-running American procedural "Criminal Minds." Also carrying the title "Criminal Minds," the K-drama version of the hit show premiered in 2017 and ran for a Korean-standard single season of 20 episodes. Despite this truncated length, compared to the American version's 18-season run, the K-drama "Criminal Minds" has plenty of similarities to the original while putting its own spin on the material.

The Korean "Criminal Minds" sees veteran criminal profiler Kang Ki-hyung (Son Hyun-joo) return to active duty after an extended hiatus following a bombing that left most of his team dead. Ki-hyung leads a quirky younger team to track down serial killers across Korea, with each bringing their own special skills to the table. This includes volatile hotshot investigator Kim Hyun-joon (Lee Joon-gi), who deeply resents Ki-hyung for the past explosive incident. Thus, Ki-hyung must learn to overcome his past trauma and work with his new team to stop the country's most notorious killers.

All in all, this sounds like an offbeat interpretation of "Criminal Minds." Nevertheless, the concept makes for a truly gripping crime thriller thanks to the way the show reimagines it.