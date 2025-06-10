An '80s War Movie Starring Laurence Olivier Lost Its Studio Over $40 Million

Laurence Olivier was the greatest Shakespearean actor of the 21st century, an unrivaled master of technique who brought the Bard to the big screen with an invigorating cinematic bravado and refreshing absence of preciousness. Olivier was a sensation on the boards, but he came to believe in the power of movies and, via such masterpieces as "Hamlet," "Richard III," and "Henry V," made a strong case that these works belonged to everyone, regardless of their economic or cultural upbringing.

Olivier's openness to the movies during the advent of the talkies perturbed some of his most valued colleagues. Noël Coward, the boundlessly witty playwright who gave us "Blithe Spirit," "Private Lives," and "Design for Living," once told his friend, "You've no artistic integrity, that's your trouble; this is how you cheapen yourself." Coward might've had a point in that Olivier, at the time of this comment, was mulling an RKO contract offer that would've paid him, adjusted for 2025 inflation, a little over $1 million a year, i.e. far below his market value considering the esteem in which he was held. (For two films a year, he should've been making twice that sum.) But Olivier did not yet respect the medium, so it's possible that he agreed to pay that he felt was commensurate with the value of the medium.

40 years later, Olivier knew his value and wasn't taking discount offers. He did ads for Polaroid and took supporting parts in studio productions like "Marathon Man" (where he memorably tortured Dustin Hoffman), "A Bridge Too Far," and "Dracula." For people who'd long believed Olivier to be the finest actor on the planet, it was dispiriting to see him winding down in for-hire gigs — even though he never phoned in a performance. These roles were not worthy of the man who'd been nominated for 10 Academy Awards throughout the course of his brilliant career, winning Best Actor for his legendary portrayal of the troubled Dane in "Hamlet."

Moviegoers could take Olivier lending his prestige to trifles like "Clash of the Titans" and "Wild Geese II," but they could not sanction his involvement in a Korean War epic financed by the religious cult leader Sun Myung Moon. This production had disaster scrawled all over it, and it more than delivered on this dubious promise.