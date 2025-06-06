Predator: Killer Of Killers Brings Back An Easter Egg That Spans The Entire Series

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Predator: Killer of Killers."

Show of hands: Who else assumed that "Predator: Killer of Killers" would be a simple, standalone, one-off movie that otherwise did little to push the franchise into new territory beyond its visually stunning animation? I sure did, and I sure was proven wrong when I feasted my eyes on everything it had to offer. Not only did its end-credits scene overtly connect back to the last movie in the series, "Prey," but the anthology film also threaded that impossibly fine needle of making viewers invested in the new and original characters introduced throughout each chapter. That combination made it the perfect place to incorporate one other significant piece of franchise lore — one that should be familiar to even the most casual of "Predator" fans.

Diehards have always been preoccupied by a certain flintlock pistol introduced way back in 1990's "Predator 2." The centuries-old weapon first ended up in the hands of Danny Glover's LAPD cop Mike Harrigan, gifted as a trophy of mutual respect by a Yautja elder with no other explanation of how it got there or who it once belonged to. Fortunately, those questions were given a definitive answer with 2022's "Prey," which explained the pistol and its engravings of "Raphael Adolini 1715" by setting the action in that century and having the Comanche protagonist Naru (Amber Midthunder) actually cross paths with that very same Frenchman who originally owned the gun.

Now, this unexpected origin story continues in "Killer of Killers" as we see where that pistol ends up next — a gladiatorial arena on some misbegotten Yautja planet light years away from Earth.