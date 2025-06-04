The White Lotus Stars Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood Break Silence On Feud Rumors

Hey, remember how the third season of "The White Lotus" ended and everybody decided that on-screen lovers and apparent real-life friends Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins were feuding? That's not true at all, according to a profile of the pair in Variety.

Wood, who played the lighthearted but shrewd Chelsea, and Goggins, who played the vengeful but loving Rick, talked to interviewer Emily Longeretta for the outlet and revealed that there's absolutely no bad blood between them after filming on Mike White's "anthology" series wrapped. (Also, it's important to note that Rick and Chelsea are the two major characters to die in the season 3 finale.) After the pair discussed their on-set bond (more on that shortly), Goggins put all of the rumors to rest.

"There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," Goggins said (and, according to Longeretta, this is one of the many times that he got "choked up"). "This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I'll be on an island, I think Greece. But she's special. There is no feud. She is love, and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply."

Wood, as Longeretta and Goggins acknowledged, didn't get to respond to Goggins' interview with The Times of London where he refused to answer questions about her, so the two made it a point to let her be heard here. For her part, she addressed the fact that Goggins unfollowed her on Instagram, which a frankly alarming number of people took as some sort of smoking gun.

"I think it's such a comment on where we're at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don't give a sh*te about Instagram," Wood said. "Why not have conversations about the story and Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it?" As far as Wood was concerned, there was nothing she could do about the rumor mill: "Eventually, I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing."