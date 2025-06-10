Bette Davis Once Pranked Alan Hale Jr. On The Gilligan's Island Set

Alan Hale, Jr., by all reports, loved playing the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island." He was always an entertainer at heart, having inherited his line of work from his father. Alan Hale, Sr. was already well-known in 1920s Hollywood and had made many famous friends. This will pertain to the headline in a moment.

Critics infamously panned Sherwood Schwartz's popular sitcom, but "Gilligan's Island" was widely celebrated by its many fans. The series was imminently unserious, never bothering to explore the horrifying trials of surviving on an uncharted desert isle, and focusing instead on broad characters and wacky slapstick antics. The cast of "Gilligan's Island" have posited that the show's popularity was due to its silliness. In a hectic world, "Gilligan's Island" was a balm of idiocy. Whatever the magical alchemy, the show became popular around the world, and it entrenched itself deep into the American consciousness. For a spell, the cast of "Gilligan's Island" was the most famous in the world.

The Academy Award-winning actress Bette Davis was not unfamiliar with the show. This was a time when TV was considered a "lesser" medium than film, and big movie stars would rarely deign to show up on a TV show, no matter how popular it may have been. It was only when a film actor was desperate for money that they would be on TV; Davis herself once "stooped" to appear on an episode of "Gunsmoke." And, just for fun, she once visited the set of "Gilligan's Island," just to visit Alan Hale, Jr. It seems that Davis knew Hale's father from the 1934 movie "Fog Over Frisco," and wanted to pay her friend's son a surprise visit. The amusing encounter was detailed by the North Adams Transcript, handily transcribed by MeTV.