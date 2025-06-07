There's One Way For Zack Snyder To Make A Comeback: Team Up With Taylor Sheridan

There was a time when debating whether Zack Snyder's latest film was good sparked enough heat to revive a dead Kryptonian. But the evidence is as clear as a CGI sunset over a cornfield that those conversations aren't happening to the same degree anymore. After his "Army of the Dead" franchise flopped, Snyder was given another chance with "Rebel Moon" on Netflix, which became a prime example of everything his devoted fans loved, but anyone outside the group couldn't stomach. Critically, both chapters — "A Child of Fire" and "The Scargiver" – earned 22% and 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. The R-rated Extended Cuts of both films received slightly better reviews (though still not great), but this wasn't enough to draw back audiences, as neither entry earned enough viewing figures to enter the streamer's Top 10.

It's clear that something needs to change, and Snyder might already be aware of this, given that he has two projects in the pipeline that don't have a Caped Crusader or an alien warlord in sight. One is MMA movie called "Brawler," while the other is an action-packed story set in the LAPD. Regardless of these potential projects, though, might now be the time for Snyder to travel to someone else's universe? Well, drawing from our "so wild it just might work" ideas, we can think of no better partnership to turn Hollywood on its head than putting Zack Snyder in a room with Taylor Sheridan and seeing what happens.