Even decades after its end, "Star Trek: The Original Series" remains one of the most influential science fiction shows around, even after only running for three seasons. While the series produced celebrated stories like "The City on the Edge of Forever," there are plenty of "TOS" episodes that truly hit the mark, but go largely overlooked. Whether not quite the level of critical darlings as their more acclaimed counterparts or featuring offbeat narrative premises, there are "TOS" episodes that deserve more love. Indeed, some episodes not included on the more prominent best-of lists are hidden gems that may have eluded more casual "Star Trek" fans for years.

From the most overtly comedic episode to murder mysteries on the iconic starship Enterprise, "TOS" wasn't afraid to mix up its usual storytelling formula. And even the more unorthodox episodes in the series have since earned their fair share of vocal fans. These include several prominent filmmakers and television producers today, with at least one of whom having gone on to help steer the future of "Star Trek." Without further ado, here are the 10 most underrated "Star Trek: The Original Series" episodes.