Jim Parsons Thinks Iain Armitage's Young Sheldon Audition Was Hard For A Good Reason

"The Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" faced just about every challenge you might expect from a spin-off of a wildly popular sitcom. Apart from tackling several events that have been referenced on the original show and making some creative decisions that concerned "Young Sheldon" co-creator Chuck Lorre, the show also centered on a younger version of the most popular "The Big Bang Theory" character, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

This put some pretty massive expectations on the young main actor's shoulders. History has proved that Iain Armitage excelled in the role. However, the process of doing so was by no means easy — at least, if you ask Parsons, who has revealed that Armitage's audition process was even more challenging than you might have expected. The reason, as Parsons told ET Online during a 2017 joint interview with Armitage, was that Lorre and co-creator Steven Molaro opted to throw the young actor in the deep end with some extremely difficult material: