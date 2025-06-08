Clint Eastwood Directed A Short Movie That's Impossible To Watch Today

From television cowboy to one of the most instantly recognizable movie stars in the world, no one does it like Clint Eastwood. There's an irony to the man with no name, a character made famous by Sergio Leone's deeply influential "Dollars" trilogy, becoming so ingrained in pop culture that his signature squint alone transcends generations. Eastwood could have lived off his acting roles for the rest of his career. He was so popular that one of the highest grossing films of 1978 was "Every Which Way But Loose," a leisurely road trip comedy with Eastwood as a truck driver/bar brawler traveling the country with his trusty orangutan buddy. He's nothing, if not adaptable, proving countless times that he's also one of the industry's most restless talents by way of his expansive director's portfolio.

For the past five decades, Eastwood has taken a stab at just about every genre from behind the camera and shows no signs of stopping. 2024's "Juror #2" is an astonishing courtroom morality play that any filmmaker would be lucky to have in their repertoire, let alone in a studio's catalogue (looking at you, Zaslav). To think that Eastwood pulled a real powerhouse out of him at the tender age of 94 is nothing short of a miracle. It proves he's always had the drive to be one of the most prolific American filmmakers.

Eastwood's feature directorial debut would arrive in the form of 1971's "Play Misty For Me," a jazzy hangout psychological thriller by the sea with a star-making performance from Jessica Walter. It's a good first film that lays the groundwork for his laid-back temperament as a filmmaker. Although "High Plains Drifter" is considered Eastwood's sophomore venture, his actual directorial follow-up is a short that, unfortunately, isn't readily available to watch anywhere.