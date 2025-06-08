Why Seinfeld Didn't Get More Episodes, According To Jason Alexander

Television shows getting the "proper" time to breathe and evolve is a hot topic in film and TV criticism these days, as streaming models for production have warped how long any given series gets to run. It seems like certain shows get to stretch on forever, like "Stranger Things 5" coming this fall, having started its first season in 2016, while others are left on the side of the road, hoping for a good Samaritan to take them in. "Seinfeld" is a series from a bygone era of broadcast television that ran for nine seasons, and Jason Alexander explained why the beloved program got cut short!

Years ago, he talked to EmmyLegendsTV.org about his time on "Seinfeld" and why the show reached a natural stopping point for the actors involved. It turns out that it just wasn't feasible to keep doing episodes because of the difference in profit for the people at the center of the show, namely the producers and the folks performing the classic roles that everyone still loves today. Alexander said that he could have just kept playing George Costanza until he was a very rich man, but in order to have a future in the entertainment business, it was time to step away and do something different.

"Because Julia [Louis-Dreyfus], Michael [Richards], and I are not partners in the syndication of the show, in which there was an enormous amount of profit to be made, we could no longer root for the longevity of the show," he revealed. "Because we knew, historically, if you play an iconic character on a TV series, your career might be done! So, we were going to have to spend an awful lot of time and energy trying to get the next gig, if we were ever going to work again," Alexander demurred. "So, since 'Seinfeld' wasn't going to be the annuity that it was going to be for Jerry [Seinfeld], Larry [David], and a couple of the other partners, continuing to make more of them was a self-defeating prophecy. We were going to contribute to our own eventual demise as actors."