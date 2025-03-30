Seinfeld Inspired A Truly Bizarre Horror Parody Video Game Where 'Nothing Matters'
"Seinfeld" has been parodied or referenced in many other pieces of pop culture, especially other television shows. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" was originally pitched as "'Seinfeld' on crack" (they even reenacted a scene from one of the best episodes, "The Contest," in "The Gang Does a Clip Show"). "Seinfeld" has also been mentioned on "King of the Hill" and "The Big Bang Theory," and it was the unlikely inspiration for a horror video game.
Have you ever thought about how Jerry, Kramer, Elaine, and George would weather an apocalypse? That concept is exactly what the developers at RareBird Games have been working on since 2021. They have a strange video game that is currently in development and has been rebranded several times. First, it was called "Sinfeld Chronicles," then "Sinfeld Remastered," and now "Sinfeld: Evil Resident," a riff on the "Resident Evil" series. There are homages to other video games, too. The main character wanders through familiar locations from the goofy sitcom, now abandoned after something terrible happened the previous night. The dilapidated apartments are illuminated by a flashlight beam, creating a "Silent Hill"-like ambience. He also references "Metal Gear Solid" with the line, "Kept you waiting, huh?"
Is there really that much crossover between video games and "Seinfeld" fans? RareBird Games seems to think so. They've created a surreal, urban odyssey where one moment you're interacting with Kramer, the next skulking in Jerry Seinfeld's empty apartment, then clinging to the side of a helicopter or fighting an alligator in a sewer. The trailer reveals several genuinely frightening jump scares where you come across zombie-like creatures with glowing red eyes. Several videos on the company's YouTube channel humorously showcase unsuspecting players who know nothing about the game reacting to these terrifying moments.
Jerry Seinfeld's adopted son fights an alligator in the sewers ... yes, really
The current page for "Sinfeld: Evil Resident" on Steam describes the game with the tagline, "Nothing matters," twisting the show's quirky, nonchalant outlook on life into something far more sinister. The game boasts a haunting soundtrack, including a chilling version of the iconic bass-heavy theme song, and a nightmarish atmosphere.
So what is "Sinfeld" about, anyway? It's clearly not a video game "about nothing." The plot seems much more convoluted and intense than a zany, 22-minute sitcom episode. The main character, Donathan, is Jerry's adopted son (???) and he wanders through a burning, junk-filled, graffiti-streaked New York City, unable to remember the previous night. In the latest "Sinfeld Remastered" trailer, his nighttime journey plays out like a bizarre hallucination. In one scene, the Festivus pole appears to hold some kind of glowing, powerful magic. Tom's Diner now has the twins from "The Shining" haunting it.
If "Sinfeld" ever gets a full release, it will certainly offer an unconventional gaming experience. Two months ago, in the comments of the "Sinfeld Remastered" trailer, the developers responded to a fan asking for any news, saying, "Keep an eye out this April [2025] for a major update." This truly weird mash-up could be coming to fruition very soon!