Seinfeld Inspired A Truly Bizarre Horror Parody Video Game Where 'Nothing Matters'

"Seinfeld" has been parodied or referenced in many other pieces of pop culture, especially other television shows. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" was originally pitched as "'Seinfeld' on crack" (they even reenacted a scene from one of the best episodes, "The Contest," in "The Gang Does a Clip Show"). "Seinfeld" has also been mentioned on "King of the Hill" and "The Big Bang Theory," and it was the unlikely inspiration for a horror video game.

Have you ever thought about how Jerry, Kramer, Elaine, and George would weather an apocalypse? That concept is exactly what the developers at RareBird Games have been working on since 2021. They have a strange video game that is currently in development and has been rebranded several times. First, it was called "Sinfeld Chronicles," then "Sinfeld Remastered," and now "Sinfeld: Evil Resident," a riff on the "Resident Evil" series. There are homages to other video games, too. The main character wanders through familiar locations from the goofy sitcom, now abandoned after something terrible happened the previous night. The dilapidated apartments are illuminated by a flashlight beam, creating a "Silent Hill"-like ambience. He also references "Metal Gear Solid" with the line, "Kept you waiting, huh?"

Is there really that much crossover between video games and "Seinfeld" fans? RareBird Games seems to think so. They've created a surreal, urban odyssey where one moment you're interacting with Kramer, the next skulking in Jerry Seinfeld's empty apartment, then clinging to the side of a helicopter or fighting an alligator in a sewer. The trailer reveals several genuinely frightening jump scares where you come across zombie-like creatures with glowing red eyes. Several videos on the company's YouTube channel humorously showcase unsuspecting players who know nothing about the game reacting to these terrifying moments.