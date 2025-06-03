Why Stephen King Fans Think That A New Shawshank Redemption Movie Is On The Way

Being Stephen King sounds like a dream come true. While you're off writing your next hit novel, ten other adaptations of your work are being developed for film and television. "The Life of Chuck," "The Long Walk" and "The Running Man" will all hit theaters this year alone, with the "It" spin-off series "Welcome to Derry" set for an HBO release in the back half. Although it shouldn't come as a shock to learn that there's even more King news on the horizon, the title involved comes with its own set of implications.

According to Puck's "What I'm Hearing" newsletter from writer (and "The Studio" star) Matthew Belloni, King has taken steps to place the rights of "The Shawshank Redemption" back into his personal library:

"Stephen King's lawyers have notified Warner Bros. that he will be terminating the copyright license for 'The Shawshank Redemption,' one of my favorite movies. I hope this doesn't mean he's gonna set up a new movie or TV series elsewhere. King is pretty aggressive about terminations, Puck's Eriq Gardner tells me, which makes sense given how robust the market continues to be for adaptations of his books."

It's not uncommon for creatives to rescind the copyrights to their intellectual property after an allotted amount of time has passed, but King's decision to hone in on "The Shawshank Redemption" gives the impression that another adaptation could be on the horizon. It's not the first time King has done this either, after all. Back in 2016, the celebrated author terminated the copyright contracts for "Cat's Eye," "Children of the Corn," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "The Dead Zone" and "Firestarter," with a large portion of those titles receiving film or television adaptations in the following years (via Zerner Law).