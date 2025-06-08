Why Severance Feels So Claustrophobic, According To The Production Designer

On Dan Erickson's hit corporate dystopia series "Severance," the four lead characters — Mark S. (Adam Scott), Helly R. (Britt Lower), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro) — work on a lower floor of Lumon Industries, a secretive and mysterious company that produces ... something. The four work in the macrodata refinement department, and it's their job to sort numbers into digital boxes. They are achieving ... something. Their office is located deep within the Lumon building, and their desks are all clustered together in an outsize room, carpeted by a '60s-green carpet and lit by oppressive fluorescent bulbs. Because Lumon employees have had their memories surgically "severed" from the outside world, the Lumon office is technically the only world the employees have ever known.

To get to the green-carpeted room, Lumon employees have to exit an elevator and walk a very, very long stroll through a labyrinth of narrow, plain-white corridors. The sets build for "Severance" are enormous, and actors reportedly got lost in the very real maze that the set-builders put together. The opening scene of season 2 of "Severance" was virtuosic in depicting the maze-like qualities of the eerie Lumon hallways. It also left Adam Scott utterly tuckered out. Season 2 also revealed that there is a secondary basement below the one the macrodata refinement people work, where Gemma (Dichen Lachman) has been kept prisoner.

Many reviews will describe "Severance" as a claustrophobic show, and it's not just because the four main characters rarely see the sky. It feels cramped. Imposing. Like the ceiling is closing in. There's a reason for that. The show's production designer, Jeremy Hindle, recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the sets and designs for "Severance," and he revealed a simple trick for making a cinematic space look cramped: just point the camera at the ceiling.