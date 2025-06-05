Kunal Nayyar's 5 Favorite The Big Bang Theory Episodes Delivered Classic Raj Moments

Most fans of "The Big Bang Theory" remember the season 3 episode "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" because it's the one where Sheldon helps Penny after she slips and falls in the shower. So, why is it one of Kunal Nayyar's favorite episodes of the series? Because of Raj's plotline with Leonard and Howard.

While Sheldon and Penny are elsewhere, Leonard, Howard, and Raj go out camping in the desert hoping to catch the Leonid Meteor Shower when they meet a van full of girls with some, uh, "special" cookies. You can see where this is going: They all get really, really high without fully understanding what's going on. From commenting on how silly Leonard and Howard's American accents sound to cooking up a lurid fantasy about becoming the ruler of an animal species, Raj definitely feels the effects of the cookies. "If I could speak the language of rabbits, they would be amazed, and I would be their king," he opines at one point. Meanwhile, Leonard whines about "nerd" being in his name and Howard admits that he lost his virginity to his cousin. "I would be kind to my rabbit subjects at first," Raj continues, undeterred, as his friends chatter around him. "One day, I hold a great ball for the President of France. But the rabbits, they all hate me and don't come. I'm embarrassed, so I eat all the lettuce in the world and make them watch." As they hang out and eat all of the food they brought, they miss the meteor shower completely but still have a really great time.

"Getting high in the desert with the guys and then giving an entire speech about being the cruel king of a land of rabbits was definitely out there for me," Nayyar recalled to TBS.