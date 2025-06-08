Predator: Killer Of Killers Is A Spiritual Sequel To The Franchise's Most Underrated Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Killer of Killers."

"Predator" franchise luminary Dan Trachtenberg has graced Hulu with his first film in the series since the brilliant "Prey" (2019). Trachtenberg's previous Yautja outing redefined the wayward franchise and provided endless opportunities for its suddenly bright future, and his newest project, Hulu's animated "Predator: Killer of Killers," embraces those opportunities to the maximum.

"Predator: Killer of Killers," from Trachtenberg, co-director Joshua Wassung, and co-writer Micho Robert Rutare ("Z Nation"), is an anthology film that explores the stories of three Yautja hunters who stalk particularly skilled humans in three time periods: the 9th century Viking Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), two 17th century ninja and samurai brothers (both voiced by Louis Ozawa), and the aspiring World War II pilot Torres (Rick Gonzales). The three timelines eventually converge into a finale that ties the entire story together, as well as makes a key revelation about the fate of "Prey" protagonist Naru (Amber Midthunder).

Apart from all this, the movie also appears to be a stealth sequel to Nimród Antal's underappreciated "Predators" (2010). Though they approach it in different ways, both movies share the premise of three Predators going after humanity's most dangerous warriors, who in turn end up on an alien planet where the Yautja reign supreme. I and several others here at /Film have an affinity for "Predators," to a point that it ranks considerably higher on our list of "Predator" movies ranked from worst to best than you might expect. Because of this, "Predator: Killer of Killers" paying such noticeable homage to the movie is a welcome surprise.