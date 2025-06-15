Where The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Ireland Scenes Were Actually Shot

The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" spend most of their time at Paddy's Pub and rarely leave Philadelphia, but in season 15, Charlie (Charlie Day), Frank (Danny DeVito), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Mac (Rob McElhenney) travelled all the way from Philly across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland. Over the course of four absolutely bonkers episodes, the gang shared their special brand of American awfulness all over the Emerald Isle, but did the cast actually film there?

Though some of the cast would eventually travel to the "monkey beer island of green and fight" to create and promote their whiskey, Four Walls, it turns out that the Ireland scenes in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" were mostly filmed in ... Northern California. Due to restrictions around travel during the early days of Covid, filming in Ireland was just completely off the table, but thankfully there was some coastline in the U.S. that could stand in for the cliffs of Ireland to some degree. Since most of the series is filmed in Los Angeles with only the rare shoot in Philly, that just meant a little trip north, a hint of set dressing, the occasional green screen, and a bit of help from Mother Nature.