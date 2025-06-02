Steve Carell's New Comedy Thriller Is HBO Max's Most-Watched Movie Right Now

According to FlixPatrol, Armstrong's satire about a group of douchebro billionaires, all of whom congregate at a high-altitude retreat to hang out as the rest of the world is plunged into chaos because of their reckless business decisions, is currently the top-viewed movie on the platform. Though the film received fairly prominent placement on the streamer's front page, I've seen much more aggressive pushes that have failed to generate this many views.

There are caveats aplenty here. "Succession" might've been a media sensation with the social media smart set, but it never did anywhere near blockbuster numbers for HBO (which is likely why Armstrong went straight to the premium television service with "Mountainhead" rather than hitting up, say, A24). Also, the dialogue-driven "Mountainhead" is essentially a play, and its dramatis personae are every bit as despicable as the Roy family. And while the cast is stacked with top-tier talent (Steve Carrell, Cory Michael Smith, Ramy Youssef, and Jason Schwartzman), their banter is so laden with tech-culture speak that many viewers may have trouble keeping up.

All that aside, the film is very much of the moment, dealing with the reality-distorting horrors of AI, deep fakes, and social media-driven conflict in a way that calls to mind the pitch-dark caustic humor of Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." Though some critics have complained that Armstrong is wielding a sledgehammer instead of a scalpel, a) I do not think "Succession" was ever particularly subtle, and b) desperately absurd times call for desperately angry ridicule.

Though small in scope, "Mountainhead" has impressive production values and is gripping throughout. It would've been nice for folks to gather and howl en masse at the awfulness of the people who are destroying our lives. It wouldn't have changed anything, but we sure could've used the collective laugh.