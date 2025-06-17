The Wild True Story Behind The Tom Cruise Crime Comedy American Made

Doug Liman spoke to /Film about "American Made," noting that the time in which Barry Seal operated was unprecedented in so many ways. "It's an extraordinary time in American history," said the director, "and extraordinary time just in terms of... this was a moment when pilots could be cowboys still. That era has ended. The kind of freedom the pilots had in the '80s, just ended." "American Made" was one way to pay homage to such a unique time in American history, but it wasn't entirely accurate, with Liman himself referring to the film as "a fun lie based on a true story." For one thing, the real Seal had been a "cowboy" throughout the decade prior to the '80s, which is just one of many aspects of the real-life story that was changed for the movie.

Despite the "based on true events" title card, writer Gary Spinelli gave himself a lot of creative freedom when crafting the script — though a cut scene from "American Made" did feature Bill Clinton getting a lap dance, the verisimilitude of which is surely not in question. Adler Berriman Seal was indeed a TWA pilot. He began working for the company as a flight engineer in the 1960s before becoming one of the youngest ever pilots in company history. By 1975 he was smuggling small amounts of marijuana but graduated to cocaine by 1978, which was more profitable. By that point, however, he'd lost his job with TWA for his involvement in a plot to smuggle explosives out of the U.S., and was flying contraband himself from an airstrip in his native Louisiana.

In the film, we see Seal develop ties with the Medellin Cartel after flying reconnaissance for the CIA, but it was actually fellow pilot William Roger Reaves who first hooked up Seal with the cartel. Seal then recruited help in the form of his ex-brother-in-law William Bottoms, who began flying drugs in and out of the U.S. In 1981, Seal and his operation started transporting cocaine for the Medellin Cartel, earning as much as $500,000 per flight. Just like in the movie, Seal would airdrop packages of drugs into remote parts of Louisiana, after which his associates would retrieve the packages and transport them to Florida where cartel connections awaited. At the height of his operation, Seal was running a dozen planes to smuggle drugs into the United States.