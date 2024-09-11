Tom Cruise's Best Sci-Fi Action Movie Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix

Tom Cruise's sci-fi run (so far) has been an interesting mix of blockbuster entries and high-concept food for thought. Genre blends like Cameron Crowe's "Vanilla Sky" meld sci-fi elements with romantic drama, while Joseph Kosinski's "Oblivion" infuse standard genre tropes with a twist. Of course, there's the unforgettable "Minority Report" — loosely based on Philip K. Dick's novella of the same name — which saw Cruise slip into the shoes of a Precrime officer racing against time to preemptively prove his innocence, all the while grappling with the concept of predeterminism. Although every Cruise sci-fi film has something interesting to offer (including the incredibly effective "War of the Worlds"), Doug Liman's "Edge of Tomorrow" promises an adventure truly novel and exciting, with Cruise embodying a character who has to earn the mantle of a hero the hard way.

Well, great news: "Edge of Tomorrow" is now sitting at number two on the Netflix Top 10 list in the U.S., just behind the newly-released thriller, "Rebel Ridge" (via FlixPatrol). Such a high ranking for this thoroughly entertaining film warrants little justification, as it is a treat for first-time viewers and an even more improved experience for those watching it a second (or third) time. The Netflix sci-fi formula usually works really well, with several under-the-radar or overlooked films often climbing up the ranks pretty quickly, and the blockbuster status of "Edge of Tomorrow" solidifies its pull and current ranking among the charts. So, what is "Edge of Tomorrow" about?

Based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's sci-fi light novel "All You Need Is Kill," which follows a soldier named Keiji Kiriya, "Edge of Tomorrow" sees Cruise play Major William Cage, whose heroism is revealed to be a sham due to his utter lack of field experience. An alien race known as the Mimics is waging war on Earth, and these never-ending battles emerge as the focal point of the film, where Cage has to prove himself worthy despite impossible odds. At the opposing end of the heroism scale is the formidable Angel of Verdun, Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who begrudgingly trains Cage while the two must piece together the inner workings of a complicated time loop that might be the key to saving the world.