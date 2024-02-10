What Edge Of Tomorrow Looks Like Before Special Effects

Sci-fi actioner "Edge of Tomorrow" mashed up the repeating time loop of the classic "Groundhog Day" with the World War II epic "The Longest Day," wherein Private Cage (Tom Cruise) repeatedly relives and dies in a doomed military operation against unstoppable alien creatures called Mimics. The film delivers a relentless barrage of action and twists as Cage learns from his experiences and becomes a better man as a result. The film's tagline, "Live Die Repeat," could just as well have been "Saving Private Cage."

Like most blockbusters, "Edge of Tomorrow" demanded a meticulous fusion of practical and visual effects to depict this near-future world in all its gritty grandeur. What's surprising is where effects were employed and for what purposes. Watching the film, you know the Mimics are visual effects, because how could they not be. But you have no clue that shots of actors walking through a military base are just them walking away from a greenscreen. And while more than a decade of superheroes sporting digital costumes might suggest this film's exo-suits were entirely CGI effects, the reality is something else.

So strap into your Jacket, grab an extra battery, and get ready to reset the past of "Edge of Tomorrow" and its cinematic magic to see what it looked like without special effects.