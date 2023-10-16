Deleted Edge Of Tomorrow Scenes You've Got To See

Part of the reason so many people are avid physical media collectors is because of the special features. It's only natural to be interested in how the films you love were made, and to desire to learn more about the production. Within that group are people who just want more of the movie itself, so they patiently wait for extended cuts and pore over the deleted scenes to see the movie that could've been, rather than the one they got.

As the Blu-ray and DVD market has shrunk over the years, the quality and quantity of those special features have dwindled dramatically. Audio commentaries are now a rarity and behind-the-scenes featurettes amount to little more than surface level interviews with the primary cast and director that may not even run into double digit minutes in length. Extended cuts are often desired, but they rarely come to fruition. Even deleted scenes have become something of a once-in-a-blue-moon addition.

So, when we do get deleted scenes, they are worth spending time ruminating on. These few minutes of excised material may feature thrilling action, hilarious gags, or plot information that the filmmakers ultimately decided didn't need to be in the final film. Many people assume that if they love a movie that they will love it even more if there was even more in it, but that isn't necessarily the case. An interesting case study is Doug Liman's 2014 bravura science-fiction picture "Edge of Tomorrow." The Blu-ray features seven deleted scenes that run for about seven and half minutes total. Nothing about these half-dozen scenes is bad, per se, but each in their own way show themselves to be inessential or redundant. They're fun to watch on their own, but their removal makes for a better film in the end.