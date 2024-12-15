The 12 Best Movies To Watch If You Like Sicario

Movies don't get much better than Denis Villeneuve's "Sicario," an Oscar-winning 2015 drama that takes a hard look at the war on drugs as seen through the eyes of a naive FBI agent (Emily Blunt). Written by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, "Sicario" doesn't play by traditional rules. There are no heroes or villains or easy solutions to complicated problems. Instead, this world is littered with characters like Benicio del Toro's haunted assassin Alejandro Gillick and Josh Brolin's ruthless and curiously detached CIA operative, two men who willfully execute their ethically compromised missions because it's the only path that leads to something resembling success.

Dark, atmospheric, well written and acted, and boasting some of legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins' best work, "Sicario" is an experience you won't soon forget. There aren't many films like it.

That said, there are films we wholeheartedly recommend that at least come close. We've compiled a list of the 12 best movies to watch if you liked "Sicario," in case you're in the mood for another gritty crime thriller that blends visceral action with a cogent commentary on justice, morality, and the consequences of violence. Read!