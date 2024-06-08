One Of Hugh Jackman's Best Roles Gave The Actor A 'Pit' In His Stomach

Before he was crossing box office milestones with his blockbuster "Dune" duology, Denis Villeneuve was trying to make a name for himself with smaller-scale psychological thrillers. His 2013 English-language debut, "Prisoners," went a long way to establishing the French-Canadian filmmaker as a directorial force outside of his homeland — a status which was cemented after one of Villeneuve's best films, "Sicario," arrived in 2015. But while "Sicario" is often cited as the film that put the director on the map, there are many, this writer included, who consider "Prisoners" to be just as good a film, and perhaps an even more immersive and haunting experience.

The film's appeal endures even now, with "Prisoners" topping the Netflix charts in 2023 and reintroducing itself to a generation that may have missed some of Villeneuve's pre-blockbuster films. There's good reason for that. Villeneuve's 2013 effort works on multiple levels, as both a taut thriller with plenty of twists and as a nuanced and affecting exploration of the human psyche, its capacity for evil, and the fragility of our own beliefs and guiding principles.

"Prisoners" examines the slow crumbling of survivalist Kelly Dover (Hugh Jackman) after his six-year-old daughter Anna (Erin Gerasimovich) is kidnapped. Not content with simply conveying the devout Catholic's panic in the face of such harrowing developments, the film details the implosion of Dover's entire belief system, as he goes against what appeared to be deeply held convictions in the pursuit of his daughter and her captor. It's a tragic and haunting tale which was, it seems, enough to make Jackman uneasy even before he'd shot a single scene.