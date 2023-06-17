Hugh Jackman's Prisoners Is Topping Netflix Charts, And It Deserves Your Attention

This post contains spoilers for "Prisoners."

In Denis Villeneuve's symbolism-laden "Prisoners," every individual finds themselves trapped in mental labyrinths of their own making. While these mental prisons are taxing enough, living in a world that is as arbitrarily heinous as the one in "Prisoners" can break even the toughest, most resilient folks. So, why is a film as bleak as this topping Netflix charts at the moment? The answer is simple: "Prisoners" is a tense, dreary detective noir that is tinged with a glimmer of hope, with an ending that underlines that salvation, although hard-earned, is possible.

The film opens with survivalist Kelly Dover (Hugh Jackman), who is the kind of person to preemptively arm himself against any potential disaster, including world-ending scenarios. Dover's pantry is always stocked with emergency canned food and his hunting trips with his teenage son are extensions of his overly-cautious worldview, where the world is akin to a battlefield where only the strong survive. "Life is a hunt, in which, you're either the predator or the prey", muses Dover, imparting this rather dismal piece of advice to his kid. Being devoutly religious, Dover arms himself with hardened self-righteousness and is prepared to protect his family from any and all harm, no matter what the cost.

How would such a man act when pushed to the brink of losing someone he loves dearly? Dover's world descends into chaos when his six-year-old daughter Anna (Erin Gerasimovich) goes missing along with Jenny, the daughter of his neighbors across the street. This is undoubtedly a kidnapping and Dover is understandably at his wit's end, and with the thorough, determined Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) thrown into the mix, things ought to get better — but with every murky discovery, the impossible nature of the labyrinth unfolds, with the exit becoming elusive by the minute.