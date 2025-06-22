Glenn Howerton's Frustration In Italy Inspired This Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
FXX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a biting satire exploring the lives of five self-absorbed narcissists. Not only does the show's cast have 20 years worth of refined comedic chemistry with one another, but at least three of the primary cast members also serve as writers on the series. Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney write most of the material for the Paddy's Pub gang, and their perspectives as writers informs some of the chaos that ensues throughout the entire record-breaking series.
The writers and stars of "Always Sunny" often derive some of the stories that take place in certain episodes from their own experiences. Given that each member of the gang is played by actors who, for all intents and purposes, share no similarities in their behaviors, applying certain scenarios from their real lives to the everyday misadventures of the Paddy's Pub gang is ripe for some great comedy. In the case of Glenn Howerton, who plays the sociopathic Dennis Reynolds (although Howerton would disagree with that sentiment), his frustration on vacation helped inspire a notable episode from season 7.
Glenn Howerton was shushed by a rude man in Italy
In the "Always Sunny" season 7 episode, "The ANTI-Social Network," the gang visits a trendy new gin bar and settle into one of their usual arguments, only to find themselves being shushed by a stranger. Naturally enraged by this experience (to be fair, the gang is almost always enraged by anything that inconveniences them), Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) use the internet to try and find the man, while Dennis and Charlie (Charlie Day) hunt him down with their own methods. Elsewhere, Frank (Danny DeVito) creates a viral video to promote Paddy's Pub, using one of his trademark alter-egos, Dr. Mantis Toboggan.
The gang's fixation on this petty grievance was partially inspired by Glenn Howerton's own experience on a trip to Italy that he and his wife took with some friends. Howerton reflected on "The ANTI-Social Network" in an interview with Vice:
"That was based on a real thing that happened to me. Back in 2010, my wife and I were traveling with two of our close friends, Tom and Lindsay, in Italy. We were in this beautiful little Italian restaurant grabbing lunch and we started getting into the wine. I think we were being really loud, but we just didn't realize it. We'd had probably two or three bottles of wine and it's the middle of the day. And all of the sudden, we heard this 'Shhhhhh!' And we looked over, and it was a tourist couple.
"Granted, we were definitely being a little too loud, but I just remember we were like, 'Did I just get shushed by a grown man? I just got shushed by a grown man!' Come over to the table and say, 'Hey, I'm sorry, we're trying to enjoy a nice meal, can you keep it down a bit?' Of course we would. But to just shush us? I'm a grown man!"
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 7 is one of the series' best
"The ANTI-Social Network" stands out as one of the best episodes of season 7 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which says a lot given that this season is one of the series' most memorable in its entire 20-year run. This was a season that included some notable classics such as "The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore," which was a send-up of the MTV reality series that was a pop culture phenomenon at the time, as well as "CharDee MacDennis: The Game of Games," which featured an original board game created by the characters that features one unforgettable gag after another, and the two-part season 7 finale, "The High School Reunion," where the Gang confront their teen years, culminating in a hilariously humiliating dance sequence.
But perhaps the most memorable aspect of season 7 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" was the sudden change in show creator Rob McElhenney's physical appearance. McElhenney put on 60 pounds of fat for comedic effect. He made the decision after watching a popular network sitcom and noticing that the cast members appeared healthier and more attractive as the years went on. This was not reflective of most viewers' real-life experiences, given that these successful television stars can afford to have personal chefs and Hollywood trainers to maintain their physique. Given the nature of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," McElhenney felt that if any show were to subvert that trend, it would be his. (McElhenney wanted his fellow castmates to follow suit, but they declined.)