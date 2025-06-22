Glenn Howerton's Frustration In Italy Inspired This Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

In the "Always Sunny" season 7 episode, "The ANTI-Social Network," the gang visits a trendy new gin bar and settle into one of their usual arguments, only to find themselves being shushed by a stranger. Naturally enraged by this experience (to be fair, the gang is almost always enraged by anything that inconveniences them), Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) use the internet to try and find the man, while Dennis and Charlie (Charlie Day) hunt him down with their own methods. Elsewhere, Frank (Danny DeVito) creates a viral video to promote Paddy's Pub, using one of his trademark alter-egos, Dr. Mantis Toboggan.

The gang's fixation on this petty grievance was partially inspired by Glenn Howerton's own experience on a trip to Italy that he and his wife took with some friends. Howerton reflected on "The ANTI-Social Network" in an interview with Vice: