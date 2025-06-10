Why Russia Is Trying To Ban The Shrek Franchise

Yes, this is real.

According to a recent report in the Moscow Times, Russian lawmakers have targeted Shrek, the ogre, for potential censorship after he was deemed to be having a "destructive impact" on Russian children. Shrek was a monstrous character first introduced in the 1990 picture book "Shrek!" by William Steig. The book was adapted into a satirical feature film in 2001, altering Steig's story into a pointed anti-Disney story about fairy tale characters who become victims of forced relocation. Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, was the antihero forced to perform heroic tasks in order to get other fairy tale creatures out of his yard. "Shrek" was an enormous success, and spawned a massive media franchise that remains active to this day; "Shrek 5" is due in theaters in 2026.

One can watch a video of higher-ups in the Russian government having a brainstorming session/slide show about the influence of world media on the Russian population, and hear their sharp criticism thereof. Shrek was just one of several characters they felt could be a bad influence. "They don't seem bad," said State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova in on one of their specialized slides, "but they have both physical and personality flaws. [...] Gradually, with the infiltration of Western culture, characters began to appear who embodied negative traits but were elevated to the status of positive characters. The image of the purely positive character began to fade."

So it doesn't matter that Shrek learns to be a more noble character by the end of his movie, or that he transforms from a vicious misanthrope into a romantic lead. The fact that he has any negative traits at all was enough to make Russia suspicious. Yes, Russia thinks that Shrek is a bad role model. The same slideshow also pointed to The Grinch and to Mike Wazowski from "Monsters, Inc." as possessing similar negative qualities.

But that's not the only reason Russia is going after American kiddie entertainment. Naturally, it's a lot more insidious.