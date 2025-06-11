A Robert Downey Jr. Movie Was Originally Written For Steven Spielberg To Direct

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert Downey Jr.'s talent was always obvious, but his appetite for drugs and alcohol made it easy for studios to deny him work throughout the first few decades of his career. The son of trailblazing independent filmmaker Robert Downey (whose "Putney Swope" is one of the most scabrous pieces of pop cultural satire you will ever see), Downey fils popped up on the periphery of 1980s favorites like "Weird Science" and "Back to School" before delivering his breakout performance as the redlining addict Julian Wells in Marek Kanievska's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' "Less Than Zero."

Downey had the gift. He had it all. He was always the most exciting person on screen, which probably cheesed off some of his co-stars, but the kid couldn't help it. Like Eddie Murphy or Robin Williams, you were primed to laugh whenever he stepped into the frame. Unlike those stars, you weren't sure whether you could trust him. He could be a bully. He could be a cad. And he could be a killer.

Had Downey been able to resist the substances that landed him in prison more than once and nearly destroyed his career, I doubt he would've spent the entirety of the 1990s slugging it out in mostly supporting roles. Starring in "Chaplin" and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 1993 should've permanently placed him on the A-list. But his demons were not done with him.

And so, two years after he delivered an extraordinary lead performance in James Toback's problematic "Two Girls and a Guy," Downey found himself playing a child killer in Neil Jordan's stylish thriller "In Dreams." The actor was in and out of jail, rehab, and straight-up prison during this period, so he wasn't really calling his tune as far as roles were concerned. Still, there was good reason to think the part might have a big upside. For starters, it was one of DreamWorks SKG's first greenlights. Also, it was written for Steven Spielberg to potentially direct. So, what went wrong?