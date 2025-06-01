Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Sends Adam Sandler's Long-Awaited Sequel To Netflix

Adam Sandler has found his happy place, and it's on Netflix. The comedian has a long-standing partnership with the streaming platform, where he's made everything from a stand-up comedy special to new-classic Sandler vehicles like "Hubie Halloween," and now he's returning to one of his best and funniest movies with "Happy Gilmore 2."

We got our longest look at the movie with our first full-length trailer at tonight's Netflix TUDUM presentation. Taking place nearly 30 years after the original film, the trailer shows us Happy as he picks up the golf club again and starts swinging his way back to the top of the golf world. The brand new story is written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the original film, and directed by "Workaholics" veteran Kyle Newacheck, who also directed "Murder Mystery," another Sandler Netflix film.

Bringing back several fan favorite characters from the 1996 classic along with plenty of fresh faces and exciting cameos, "Happy Gilmore 2" promises to be another big hit for Sandler and Netflix when it drops on July 25, 2025.