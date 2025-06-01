Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Sends Adam Sandler's Long-Awaited Sequel To Netflix
Adam Sandler has found his happy place, and it's on Netflix. The comedian has a long-standing partnership with the streaming platform, where he's made everything from a stand-up comedy special to new-classic Sandler vehicles like "Hubie Halloween," and now he's returning to one of his best and funniest movies with "Happy Gilmore 2."
We got our longest look at the movie with our first full-length trailer at tonight's Netflix TUDUM presentation. Taking place nearly 30 years after the original film, the trailer shows us Happy as he picks up the golf club again and starts swinging his way back to the top of the golf world. The brand new story is written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the original film, and directed by "Workaholics" veteran Kyle Newacheck, who also directed "Murder Mystery," another Sandler Netflix film.
Bringing back several fan favorite characters from the 1996 classic along with plenty of fresh faces and exciting cameos, "Happy Gilmore 2" promises to be another big hit for Sandler and Netflix when it drops on July 25, 2025.
'Happy Gilmore 2' promises to take fans to their happy place
The new movie finds Happy on a quest to rediscover his happy place, and coming along for the ride are several of the stars of the original film, with Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald all reprising their roles. Sorely missed is the late, great Carl Weathers, who passed in 2024 and provided the original film with so much of its heart and pathos.
Perhaps the biggest addition to the cast is superstar musician Bad Bunny, playing a ridiculous and unhinged caddy. Bad Bunny has quickly been racking up quite the filmography, and "Happy Gilmore 2" looks to be giving him the opportunity to really cut loose with his comedy skills.
And of course, it wouldn't be an Adam Sandler movie without a gaggle of scene-stealing cameos, and this sequel is no exception. The roster for "Happy Gilmore 2" includes Margaret Qualley, Scott Mescudi, Haley Joel Osment, Benny Safdie, Eminem, Jim Downey, Nick Swardson, and the omnipresent Travis Kelce, all in tow for Happy's redemption. Also joining Happy on the green is a veritable army of professional golfers, including the likes of John Daly, Paige Spiranac, and Scottie Scheffler, all eager to witness the legend himself in action.
The rest of us will have to wait until "Happy Gilmore 2" arrives on Netflix on July 25, 2025.