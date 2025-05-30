This HBO Comedy Somehow Predicted Gigi And Bella Hadid's Secret Half-Sister

On Friday, May 30, the world learned that there's another Hadid sister — you know, the Hadid family of famous supermodels that includes former "Real Housewives" star Yolanda and her daughters Gigi and Bella. As it turns out, according to outlets including People Magazine, 23-year-old Parsons School of Design graduate Aydan Nix is half-sister to Bella and Gigi Hadid. Nix's mother, Terri Hatfield Dull, had a brief relationship with Bella and Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid after he split from their mother.

Also, this entire situation was literally a joke on "The Other Two."

HBO Max's often absurd, constantly heightened, and always hilarious showbusiness send-up "The Other Two," which ran from 2019 to 2023, literally centered part of an episode over the reveal of a third, never-before-seen Hadid sister. In the season 2 episode "Chase Guest-Edits Vogue," young pop star Chase Dreams (Case Walker) is invited to, well, guest-edit Anna Wintour's famous magazine, which involves attending a party that reveals this third Hadid sister. (Throughout the episode, there's just a figure standing silently and covered in a sheet that is the soon-to-be revealed third Hadid. It's really funny.) Chase's sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke), one of the titular "other two," accompanies Chase to the party, excited to be a legitimate part of his management team ... except that she keeps having to enter and exit the party to have a call with Chex Mix about a brand deal. (Nobody in the party is allowed to have their phone, lest they leak anything about the third Hadid sister to the unwashed masses.)

TV shows accidentally predict things from time to time — "The Simpsons" is the undisputed champion of this particular thing — but a third Hadid sister is particularly funny. So, wait — for the uninitiated, what's "The Other Two?"