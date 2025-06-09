Jackie Chan Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Rush Hour 3

While Jackie Chan's Hong Kong action movies were huge overseas, it wasn't until the mid '90s when he really started to capture the attention of American audiences. It's easy to see why his magnetic presence carried over considering his stunt work was (and still is) jaw-droppingly impressive. Couple Chan's popularity with the rising star power of Chris Tucker and you have the "Rush Hour" franchise, a trilogy of globe-spanning action comedies that revitalized the buddy comedy for a new generation.

Hong Kong Chief Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) would clash with the loud-mouthed LAPD Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) as they found themselves getting into all sorts of explosive hijinks. A lot of the back-and-forth humor stemmed from the pair commenting on their various culture shocks, which certainly places these movies in the period in which they were made. Even with a lot of the casual racist and sexist jokes feeling awkward by contemporary standards, there's still an affection for these movies because of Chan and Tucker's natural screen chemistry.

Although critical reception was mixed on the "Rush Hour" movies at best, they were mostly a smash hit with American audiences. Chan has complicated feelings about the whole affair, as they weren't exactly the kind of movies he wanted to keep making, yet they kept making money in Western markets. 2007's "Rush Hour 3," however, saw the series hit a wall that it's never really recovered from. It received the franchise's worst reviews with a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is ironic given the first film inadvertently led to the site's creation. There were plenty of factors that contributed to the trilogy capper's failure, and Chan has a pretty good idea of what they were.