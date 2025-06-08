The Only Actors To Star In Both James Bond And Mission: Impossible

Before she ended up becoming the father of James Bond's child in "No Time To Die," Lea Seydoux first got caught up in a scam hatched by Ethan Hunt in what many consider to be the franchise reviver, "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol." In the fourth film in the franchise, Seydoux played French assassin Sabine Monreau, who was working for the movie's big bad, Kurt Hendricks, and was part of the exchange that saw Hunt hanging off the side of the Burj Khalifa.

Unfortunately, her time in the "Mission: Impossible" was much shorter than it was in 007's world, but that's what you get for daring to take on the IMF team. After being briefly incapacitated, Seydoux's character breaks free to take on Paula Patton's Jane in a fight to the death. The battle led to Jane getting the upper hand and kicking Sabine out of the window to a record-breaking fall.

Thankfully, her time in Bond's world didn't come with such a bleak exit. She made her debut in "Spectre" as the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), Madeleine Swann, who fell under Bond's protection and worked with the MI6 agent to break down the titular organization run by Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). This led to the two getting together (typical Bond), and it was later revealed in "No Time To Die" that after some lengthy time apart, Madeleine had given birth to their daughter, Mathilde, who she'd later go on to raise alone following Bond's death. Well, at least she made it out alive this time.