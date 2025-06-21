Ryan Reynolds Starred In A Quirky Sitcom That's Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

Long before the debate raged over which was better between "Friends" and "How I Met Your Mother," another show tried to encroach on the iconic group of twentysomethings, housing two stars who would explode after it was cancelled. Beginning in 1998, "Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place" starred Traylor Howard, Ryan Reynolds, and Richard Ruccolo as the titular trio, with Reynolds unsurprisingly stealing the show as the sarcastic, smart-mouthed member of the group, Michael "Berg" Bergen.

Very much filling the Chandler/Barney gap in the group, Reynolds possessed the biggest presence on the show that after two seasons changed its name to "Two Guys and a Girl" dropping the "Pizza Place" entirely when Berg, along with Pete (Ruccolo) and Sharon (Howard) continued to head off into careers of their respective fields, while still dealing with the standard early adult issues of growing up and finding romance. Unfortunately, after four seasons, the show was canned by ABC due to low ratings, with the outcome of the show's finale being decided by fans who could vote online.

But while "Two Guys and a Girl" might've met an end, Reynolds, along with another co-star who arrived in the second season, would go on to have impressive careers and, through matters of wild coincidence, would also end up wielding a Green Lantern ring 14 years apart.