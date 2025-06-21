Ryan Reynolds Starred In A Quirky Sitcom That's Nearly Impossible To Watch Today
Long before the debate raged over which was better between "Friends" and "How I Met Your Mother," another show tried to encroach on the iconic group of twentysomethings, housing two stars who would explode after it was cancelled. Beginning in 1998, "Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place" starred Traylor Howard, Ryan Reynolds, and Richard Ruccolo as the titular trio, with Reynolds unsurprisingly stealing the show as the sarcastic, smart-mouthed member of the group, Michael "Berg" Bergen.
Very much filling the Chandler/Barney gap in the group, Reynolds possessed the biggest presence on the show that after two seasons changed its name to "Two Guys and a Girl" dropping the "Pizza Place" entirely when Berg, along with Pete (Ruccolo) and Sharon (Howard) continued to head off into careers of their respective fields, while still dealing with the standard early adult issues of growing up and finding romance. Unfortunately, after four seasons, the show was canned by ABC due to low ratings, with the outcome of the show's finale being decided by fans who could vote online.
But while "Two Guys and a Girl" might've met an end, Reynolds, along with another co-star who arrived in the second season, would go on to have impressive careers and, through matters of wild coincidence, would also end up wielding a Green Lantern ring 14 years apart.
Upcoming Green Lantern Nathan Fillion starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Two Guys and a Girl
In the second season of Two Guys and a Girl, Sharon would be joined by her love interest and eventual husband on the show, Johnny, played by Nathan Fillion. After the show's end, Fillion's career would continue to flourish just like Reynolds' when he starred in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Firefly," and its cinematic sequel, "Serenity." From there, Fillion also starred in the television series, "Castle" from 2009 to 2016, and then two years later appeared in the long-running show, "The Rookie."
Most recently, though, Fillion will be joining the Green Lantern Corps as Guy Gardner in James Gunn's "Superman." Fans are already speculating what Fillion's take on the character will be like in the hope that it will lift the curse of the GLC previously established thanks to Ryan Reynolds' take on the other notable member of the Corps, Hal Jordan (who Fillion also played in animated form), in the 2011 film, "Green Lantern." Universally loathed and publicly dragged through the dirt by Reynolds himself, the Martin Campbell-directed film is deemed one of the worst comic book movies ever made, with even Campbell confessing it might've worked better had Reynolds written the film himself. All we can do now is hope that Fillion's bonkers haircut as the most hot-headed member of the GLC brings some respect back to the peacekeeping force, and his former sitcom co-star's record can be erased in the process.