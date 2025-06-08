Why CBS Canceled Person Of Interest

Identifying our favorite shows is a long process that consists of different factors, like how something looks, how it makes us feel, and how it relates to us personally. Individual interest plays a massive role in the stuff we fill our houses with, and even more to do with the things that occupy precious space in our noggins. You can believe something is vitally important, and a person standing right next to you can wonder why we should care about this random thing. Television history is littered with shows that felt like massive parts of people's weekly entertainment time, but ended up being cut short ahead of their planned endings. This is exactly what happened to "Person of Interest" over on CBS, and it turns out the fan-favorite was just a little bit too expensive compared to some of the other programming bets the network made in 2016.

"Person of Interest" was placed on the chopping block back then for the main reason a lot of TV shows end; the budget just didn't justify continuing the story forward, no matter how much people seemed to be enjoying the program. CBS made the call to wrap things up in season 5, and the creators faced that challenge head-on, despite being more than a little bit saddened by the decision made above their heads. Fans were likely a little blindsided as well. "Person of Interest" ran for five years, so the demand was still clearly there for more stories with this crew. Unfortunately, the TV business doesn't run on pure fan love, or our faves would all run for more than 10 seasons, and viewers would get the kind of closure that they desperately crave more often than not!

Throughout 5 seasons, Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson played John Reese and Harold Finch, a crime-fighting duo charged with a "Minority Report"-style machine that can isolate people about to be involved with violent crimes. In fact, when you think about it, "Person of Interest" plays a lot like "Minority Report" on a TV budget, and is set in the present rather than some nightmarish dystopia that we're careening towards faster every passing day. That's probably where some of the appeal lies. Well, that and the fact that TV viewers love seeing bad guys get foiled in multiple different contexts. You would think this kind of show would have gotten maybe 8 seasons on a network like CBS, but it just wasn't in the cards.