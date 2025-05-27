The Ewoks From Star Wars Defeated The Empire In A Stunning California Park You Can Visit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Wars" may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but George Lucas and every director who has made their mark on the legendary franchise since its inception has to make do here on Earth. One of the biggest tricks in cinema history is that Lucas and other filmmakers have managed to make an entire galaxy out of the planet we all live on. That has, at times, taken these productions to exotic locations, such as Tunisia, and not-so-exotic ones, like, in one case, Lucas' own swimming pool for a scene in "The Empire Strikes Back."

Advertisement

Despite how much many of us would like to, we'll never get to visit places like Tatooine or Naboo. Disney has offered fans something close to visiting the "Star Wars" galaxy in real life with the Galaxy's Edge theme park at Disneyland and Disney World, but it turns out that fans of "Return of the Jedi" can get pretty close to the real thing by visiting a national park in California.

The Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park famously served as the real-world location where Lucas and director Richard Marquand created the forest moon of Endor, the location where the Ewoks helped the Rebellion topple the Empire. It's one of relatively few filming locations in the U.S. where the "Star Wars" films have been shot, so it's become a relatively popular pilgrimage for hardcore fans of the films.

Advertisement

There is, however, a bit of a catch here. While Grizzly Creek was one of the locations used to shoot some of the Endor scenes, not all of them were filmed there. Many of the scenes were filmed on private land in Del Norte and Humboldt Counties. Not only are those lands not accessible to the general public, but the trees that once stood there that made up Endor's lush scenery are no more.

Lucasfilm originally wanted to film in the Muir Woods in California, going under the production name "Blue Harvest" to try and mask that this was indeed a "Star Wars" movie. However, the planned use of pyrotechnics complicated matters.