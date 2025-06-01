Star Trek: Voyager Showcased A Terrifying Villain Played By A Comedy Legend

In the third season "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "The Thaw" (April 29, 1996), the U.S.S. Voyager comes upon a miniature colony on a distant planet where five people are being kept in cryogenic stasis after an unknown cataclysm. They're housed inside individual frozen coffins, and their brains are wired into a Matrix-like virtual reality simulation. Two of the five people have recently died of heart attacks, and the Voyager crew are curious as to what their simulated world looks like.

Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) and B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) jack into the simulation, and find a Cirque du Soliel-like nightmare world. The miniature world is occupied by sadistic acrobats and masked monsters that torment the three still-living colonists. The colonists are depressed and defeated, beaten into complacency by the circus creatures. The ringleader of the sadists is the Clown, a gray-and-white ghoul who has assured that this electric dimension is ruled by fear and pain. The Clown is played by comedy legend Michael McKean, perhaps best known for "Clue" and "This is Spinal Tap" in the '80s, and "Better Call Saul" and "The Diplomat" today. He has hundreds of other credits besides, and is currently starring in a Broadway revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross."

Not only is the Clown torturing the colonists, but he has somehow gained mastery of the cryo-tubes in the real world, preventing escape. He is the true master of this domain, and will never let anyone go.

What is the Clown? Why is it in the VR world? The colonists will explain that the VR computer reached into their brains and extrapolated a world based on their subconscious thoughts and memories. The Clown is the manifestation of their fears, a living being that only exists to make them afraid. McKean's performance is genuinely terrifying, outstripping even Pennywise in terms of scary clowns, and "The Thaw" may be the best episode of "Star Trek: Voyager."