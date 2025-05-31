A Quentin Tarantino Crime Thriller Spawned A Banned Video Game Adaptation

Most of the time, when you think about video game adaptations, they're movies or TV shows based on video games, but what about when it goes the other way? In the early days of video games, we used to get (usually pretty terrible) tie-in games based on movies, but the practice has mostly gone away with the exception of mega franchises and omnipresent IP like Batman or "Star Wars." Which is why it's so strange that the world was somehow given a video game adaptation based on one of the most well-known independent films of all time: Quentin Tarantino's 1992 feature debut, "Reservoir Dogs."

If that doesn't ring a bell, don't fret, because the 2006 game was actually banned in a couple of countries and was not particularly well-received by critics, so it's become something of a cult oddity. Given the cult classic status of the original film, that almost feels appropriate, though the game has not gained nearly the same level of love as the movie that inspired it. With its gun-toting antiheroes and crime story, "Reservoir Dogs" seems a lot better suited for a video game adaptation than, say, "Gilligan's Island," but unfortunately, the game ended up going about as well as the movie's heist.