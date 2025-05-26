An Underrated 2013 James McAvoy Crime Comedy Becomes A Prime Video Hit

Some of James McAvoy's more twisted offerings are streaming hits in 2025, such as the Americanized remake of the Danish horror-thriller "Speak No Evil," which scared its way to the top of Amazon Prime Video's charts last month. However, viewers can also appreciate the actor's funny side, as "Filth" — a dark comedy based on a novel by "Trainspotting" creator Irvine Welsh — is also a hit on Prime Video, according to JustWatch.

Advertisement

As of this writing, the Jon S. Baird-directed film is sitting at number seven in the United States 12 years after its original theatrical release. In this one, McAvoy plays Bruce Robertson, a corrupt Scottish detective who spends his days drinking, doing drugs, plotting against his colleagues, and dressing up as his wife during his personal time. His ultimate end goal is to receive a promotion and reunite with his family, but his wild habits and psychological issues keep getting in his way.

Anyone who is familiar with Welsh's work knows that his stories possess a messed-up streak, and "Filth" is no different. Nothing in the movie is as freaky as that scene where the baby crawls across the ceiling in Danny Boyle's first "Trainspotting" movie, but it's still quite outlandish, and McAvoy's character is a proper pervert. Sadly, the film didn't enjoy the same success as some of Welsh's other adaptations upon its release, but it's a project that McAvoy is proud of nonetheless.

Advertisement