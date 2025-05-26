An Underrated 2013 James McAvoy Crime Comedy Becomes A Prime Video Hit
Some of James McAvoy's more twisted offerings are streaming hits in 2025, such as the Americanized remake of the Danish horror-thriller "Speak No Evil," which scared its way to the top of Amazon Prime Video's charts last month. However, viewers can also appreciate the actor's funny side, as "Filth" — a dark comedy based on a novel by "Trainspotting" creator Irvine Welsh — is also a hit on Prime Video, according to JustWatch.
As of this writing, the Jon S. Baird-directed film is sitting at number seven in the United States 12 years after its original theatrical release. In this one, McAvoy plays Bruce Robertson, a corrupt Scottish detective who spends his days drinking, doing drugs, plotting against his colleagues, and dressing up as his wife during his personal time. His ultimate end goal is to receive a promotion and reunite with his family, but his wild habits and psychological issues keep getting in his way.
Anyone who is familiar with Welsh's work knows that his stories possess a messed-up streak, and "Filth" is no different. Nothing in the movie is as freaky as that scene where the baby crawls across the ceiling in Danny Boyle's first "Trainspotting" movie, but it's still quite outlandish, and McAvoy's character is a proper pervert. Sadly, the film didn't enjoy the same success as some of Welsh's other adaptations upon its release, but it's a project that McAvoy is proud of nonetheless.
James McAvoy loves (and hates) his Filth character
Bruce Robertson is an outrageous character whose questionable elements are often played for laughs in "Filth," which makes him entertaining to a degree. The movie tries to coax viewers into liking him, and at points, it's hard not to fall for his despicable charms. What's more, James McAvoy seems to be having a blast on the screen — but don't mistake that for him liking his character. In a 2014 interview with Den of Geek, McAvoy explained that getting to sink his teeth into meaty roles like this are great for him as an actor, but he struggled to find any good qualities in Bruce:
"I think it's been said that, y'know, to play a baddie you've got to like the people you play and all that kind of stuff, [that] if you're playing Hitler you need to find a way to like Hitler and that sort of thing. I just don't think that's true. I think you've got to be able to sympathize with them and empathize with them and understand what they do, but no, I certainly wouldn't want to be going for a pint with him."
Despite having issues with Bruce's moral fiber, McAvoy added that he's sad that he will never play the detective again, noting that it's one of two roles he will miss the most. That said, he is happy that the film ultimately condemns the character's actions, as it was the right thing to do. Be that as it may, watching Bruce be so bad is what makes "Filth" so ghoulishly good.