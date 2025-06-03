The Leftovers Broke A Major Rule That HBO Followed For Decades

"The Leftovers" broke a major HBO rule that the channel had followed for decades upon its release. Damon Lindelof's beloved TV series was the first project developed outside of HBO's owned studios. Back in 2013, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted "The Leftovers" as a part of a massive push for new shows from HBO. Lindelof's show would stand alongside "Game of Thrones" and "True Blood" on the network. It's amazing to think of how much this move altered the "prestige TV" landscape.

Before that moment in 2013, HBO liked to keep the production of these series in-house. Warner Bros. Television would handle a lot of the duties. But to attract big fish, you have to loosen up the rules sometimes. "The Leftovers" had a who's who roster of producers at the time. Names like Peter Berg, Tom Perrotta, and Sarah Aubrey were hot commodities. If this is what it took to secure Lindelof (and his non-'twisty' show) after "LOST," you probably just make that decision and worry about the consequences later.

This deal had been brewing for a long time, though. Perrotta was aboard "The Leftovers" when it was picked up by HBO in 2011. From there, Lindelof caught wind of the book and immediately had his eyes on HBO. The filmmaker's existing pedigree led to a quick alliance, and things were off to the races. In this case, "The Leftovers" would go on to be critically acclaimed by audiences at home and still gets complimented by TV critics writing about the extremely different, binge-focused streaming landscape we have today!