One Of Harrison Ford's Shrinking Co-Stars Had A Horrible Indiana Jones Audition

Bill Lawrence's "Shrinking" features an incredible band of actors, including their dream casting of Harrison Ford as the show's aging but sharp therapist, Dr. Paul Rhoades. In another time, however, Ford might have shared the screen with one of his co-stars much sooner in one of his most iconic films, if only the co-star in question hadn't been suffering from a rough morning due to the night before.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wendie Malick, who plays Paul's love interest on the show, Dr. Julie Baram, revealed that she once auditioned for a part in a then-upcoming adventure film being handled by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas called "Raiders of the Lost Ark." As Malick recalls, "I get this call: Steven Spielberg, who I don't think I knew who he was at that time, and this guy, George Lucas. They want you to come in to meet them. It was Valentine's Day. I was wearing a red hoodie and red jeans with hearts all over the front and I didn't know what I was going in there for."

Understandably, it's hard to predict just how big a film can be and what might be a career-changing role when it's on the radar. "We just talked, and they put me on film. We laughed and had a lovely time for, I don't know, like, 45 minutes or something." Unfortunately, the audition didn't go the way she hoped, mainly because she was battling a hangover and headache that came with it.