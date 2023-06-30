Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Emotional Ending Is A Brilliant Callback

This article contains massive spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Ever since his debut, Indiana Jones (as played by Harrison Ford) has been lauded as one of the greatest movie heroes. One of the smart aspects of director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which is intended as the final Indy adventure, is that it knows and acknowledges the fact that Indiana is a deeply flawed character; he makes mistakes about as often as he saves the day, and sometimes more so.

One of the biggest mistakes Indiana ever made occurs well before we meet him in "Raiders of the Lost Ark": his ill-advised romance with the young Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), a spirited girl who, thanks to the older Jones callously leaving her at an impressionable age, grows up into a ballsy, hard-drinking, no-nonsense woman. After their relationship rekindles during their adventure, it clearly sours once again, as Marion is nowhere to be seen or mentioned during the events of "The Last Crusade" two years later. We get a fuller history of their on-again, off-again romance when she appears in "The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," in which it's revealed that the pair have a son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf). At the end of that film, Indy and Marion marry, seemingly happy ever after.

Set in 1969, "Dial of Destiny" stays true to both characters and their rocky history, as Marion is seeking separation from Jones partially thanks to the demise of Mutt in the Vietnam War. Marion doesn't appear until the film's final scene, one that acts not just as an on-screen reunion for the actors but a make-or-break moment for the characters, their relationship, and the film itself. Mangold and company rather brilliantly tie up all these emotional loose ends by recalling an iconic exchange from "Raiders," one that succinctly sums up Indy, Marion, and "Indiana Jones" in general.