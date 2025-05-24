Josh Holloway's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol Death Was Almost Way More Gruesome

It might not have been proven with exact science, but it's a safe bet to say that the "Mission: Impossible" franchise has run purely on the adrenaline coursing through Tom Cruise's veins. Dancing with danger in every chapter, the close calls his impossible-mission-completing hero, Ethan Hunt, has experienced have raised enough pulses to make smartwatches check if you're okay. Even with all these death-defying antics, however, there has been a surprisingly small amount of gore for those who didn't quite make it. Emilio Estevez got kebab'd and Henry Cavill took a propeller to his almost $3 million mustache, but one character that nearly had what might've been one of the worst deaths in the franchise was Josh Holloway's as one of the briefly seen IMF agents, Trevor Hanaway, in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol."

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the former "Lost" star explained that the exit of his character in the fourth film was going to be far more cold-hearted, mainly because his was fully exposed. Appearing on "The Julia Cunningham Show," Holloway revealed, "In the original script, Paula Patton comes out and finds me dying, but I'm not dead yet. And then I start to whisper her the codes and I die. So she has to cut me open, put her hand up in my heart, re-pump my heart, and make me come back alive. Then I tell her the codes, and she lets me die again." Sounds grim, right? That's precisely why Holloway's double-offing didn't make it to the final cut.