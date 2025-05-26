Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Killed The Wrong IMF Agent

This post contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

It wouldn't be a franchise's closing chapter without one central character biting the bullet in an act of noble heroism. In the case of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," it had to be one of the longest-running characters in the series. After giving Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) the runaround, his old foe, Gabriel (Esai Morales), makes one power move that Ethan can't win against – he traps Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) with a bomb that can't be stopped, but can be minimized as long as it takes him with it.

With that, Ethan has no choice but to run off and pursue his foe, forcing his longtime friend to make the ultimate sacrifice. While it's a fitting exit for the Phineas Phreak, it, like a lot of dramatic beats in Hunt's final mission, doesn't make the kind of impact it's clearly aiming for — perhaps because in picking which member of Hunt's team met their end, a different keyboard cowboy should've taken the fall instead.

The stakes in the "Mission: Impossible" universe have never been higher than they are in "The Final Reckoning," with an artificial intelligence and a puppet controlling it all, setting the world on course to meet its end. That's why, if the film was hoping to show just how deadly serious this mission was compared to those that came before, snuffing out Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) wouldn't have just been a cheap move but the gut punch the movie desperately needed.

