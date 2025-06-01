Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Will It Ever Happen?

If Netflix had renewed all the shows they abruptly canceled due to fan campaigns for their return, we would be paying a lot more for the streaming service than we already are. The likes of "Mindhunter," "The OA," "Sense 8," and (whisper it now) "Warrior Nun" all faced the chop, canceled during what many fans considered their prime. While some might have received a final send-off here and there, one show that didn't get any closure was the wonderfully funny and occasionally macabre comedy series, "The Santa Clarita Diet," created by Victor Fresco. Featuring an incredible cast, the show followed a couple of happily married realtors (Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant) whose world turns incredibly dark and meaty when, after a questionable batch of clams, Sheila Hammond (Barrymore) transforms into a bloodthirsty but still totally sentient zombie.

From there, the happy family must come together to keep Sheila's recent appetite shift a secret, with Joel Hammond (Olyphant) sometimes burying their family problems when necessary. While he's dusting off his shovel, their daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson), and her school pal, Eric (Skyler Gisondo), try to reverse whatever unholy ailment has befallen Sheila to ensure she's not so bitey anymore. Running for three seasons and blessed with supporting stars like Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, and Joel McHale, it seemed Netflix didn't find enough meat on the bone to continue "Santa Clarita Diet," leading to its abrupt cancellation. So what happened, and is there any chance for the show to bite back with a fourth season?