The Big Bang Theory Might Spoil How A Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Subplot Is Resolved

It's safe to say that when Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady created "The Big Bang Theory," they did not foresee the series becoming a 12-season juggernaut of a sitcom that, 18 years after its premiere, is still chugging on its second spinoff — one that features characters who were rarely, if ever, seen in the original series.

Even though "The Big Bang Theory" was a top-10 Nielsen-rated show from season 5 onward, Lorre and his writers waited until close to the end of its run to introduce the show's fans to "Young Sheldon." Though the show borrowed heavily from the nostalgia-infused "The Wonder Years" to strike the right wistful tone, fans of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper found themselves profoundly moved by the funny-melancholy tale of his childhood. They were also surprised to discover that Sheldon's father, George Sr., the man he'd referred to as a drunken philanderer on "The Big Bang Theory," was actually a loving father who struggled to connect with his gifted son.

By illustrating time and again that Sheldon was not the most reliable narrator of his childhood, Lorre and his writers were able to find dignity in characters that were essentially punchlines on "The Big Bang Theory." The biggest beneficiary of this approach at the moment is George Jr., aka Georgie, portrayed by Montana Jordan on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." Until "Young Sheldon," Georgie was little more than the cocksure "Tire King of Texas" (played broadly by Jerry O'Connell). Now, viewers get to see him struggle as a young father who has to risk his financial future to keep his father-in-law's business, McAllister Auto & Tire, from being sold to Fred Fagenbacher. And at the end of the season 1 finale, they were left wondering if this is the business that will turn into Dr. Tire.

